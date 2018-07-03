Tuesday Apple Rumors: iOS 12 Beta Hints at Face ID iPad

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a Face ID iPad. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

Face ID: A new bit of information may hint at an upcoming iPad with Face ID, reports MacRumors. This information was found by a developer named Steven Troughton-Smith. He has found that there is code in the beta that suggests AvatarKit is coming to the iPad. This is used for Apple’s Animoji, which requires a TrueDepth for use. This is the same camera that makes FaceID possible. That suggests that Face ID will come to the iPad.

iOS 12 Beta: A new version of the iOS 12 beta is up for developers, 9to5Mac notes. This new beta is the third version that developers have gotten their hands on. It comes out roughly one week after the last beta and a few days after the public beta of iOS 12. There’s likely a lot of small changes between the third and second betas as Apple prepares iOS 12 for launch later this year. The betas also features loads of new features to test.

2018 iPhone: Yet another rumors claims that AAPL’s 2018 iPhone lineup will support dual SIM cards, reports BGR. According to this rumor, the tech company is planning to bring dual SIM to its smartphones in two ways. Those heading to China will have support for two physical SIM card slots. The smartphones coming to the rest of the world will be a little different. They will feature an Apple SIM card, as well as support for a second SIM card.

