Monday Apple Rumors: 2018 iPhone Dummy Units Leak

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is 2018 iPhone dummy units. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

iPhone Dummy: A new video shows off possible dummy units for Apple’s 2018 iPhone lineup, reports BGR. The dummy units that appear in this video are the same as those seen in previous leaks. However, what’s different this time around is the naming. The video refers to the 6.1-inch iPhone as the iPhone 9. Previous rumors were saying all of the new devices would be part of the iPhone X line. This video comes from Shai Mizrachi, who has posted successful leaks in the past.

iPhone Benchmark: A possible benchmark from one of Apple’s 2018 smartphones is up, MacRumors notes. The benchmark shows up on Geekbench and appears to be for a device with an A12 processor. The current processor in use by AAPL is the A11. This new benchmark includes a single-processor score of 4673 and a multi-processor score of 10912. In comparison, the A11 has a single-processor score of 4206 and a multi-processor score of 10128.

iPhone Charger: A new leak shows what may be the charger for the 2018 iPhone, reports 9to5Mac. The device in this leak is a USB-C charger. It will support 18W power, which will allow for fast charging. The current chargers that come with AAPL’s smartphones are 5W. The charger will also reportedly come with a Lightning to USB-C adapter.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.