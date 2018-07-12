Thursday Apple Rumors: Apple Launches MacBook Pro Refresh

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a refresh for the MacBook Pro. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

Source: Apple

MacBook Pro: Apple is now selling updated version of its MacBook Pro devices, reports 9to5Mac. The new launch has the company updating its MacBook Pro line with better specs. This update is specifically for the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro models. The new specs include the next generation of the butterfly keyboard, options for more RAM and True Tone display technology. The new laptops start at $1799 for the 13-inch version and $2399 for the 15-inch one.

Retirement: AAPL is no longer selling the last 2015 MacBook Pro on its store, MacRumors notes. The last of the 2015 MacBook Pro models that AAPL was selling was the 15-inch version. However, it has now officially entered retirement. This is likely due to the launch of the newest MacBook Pro refresh, which includes an update for the 15-inch version of the laptop.

Back to School: AAPL’s Back to School deals are now underway, reports AppleInsider. The offers include various discounts that students and educators can get while shopping for school supplies. This includes discounts on MacBooks and iPad devices. What may be most important are the free accessories. Customers that purchase eligible Mac computers get a free pair of Beats Solo 3 Wireless headphones. A similar offer gets iPad buyers a free pair of Powerbeats 3 Wireless earbuds.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.