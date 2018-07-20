Friday Apple Rumors: Does the 2018 MacBook Pro Keyboard Stop Dust?

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is a teardown of the 2018 MacBook Pro keyboard. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

MacBook Pro Keyboard: A new teardown from iFixit focuses more on the new keyboard in the 2018 MacBook Pro. This teardown specifically looks at how well the new membrane protects the keyboard from dust and crumbs. It looks like the membrane does a good job. Under extreme circumstances, iFixit was able to get the keyboard to stop working, but this isn’t likely something the average owner will have to deal with.

Siri: The last cofounder of Siri is no longer with Apple, reports BGR. Tom Gruber is one of the three people responsible for creating Siri. He joined the company when it bought the virtual assistance in 2010. He stayed with the company until just recently. The other two cofounders, Dag Kittlaus and Adam Cheyer, already left the company in years prior. John Giannandrea, a former Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG , GOOGL ) Google executive, is currently in charge of Siri development at AAPL.

Renovation: The first ever Apple Store is preparing to undergo renovation, AppleInsider notes. This store is located at the Tysons Corner Center in McLean, Va. Recent permits reveal that a renovation, along with demolition, is going to take place at the location sometime in the near future. This will mark the first major changes to the store since its opening.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.