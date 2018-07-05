Thursday Apple Rumors: 2018 iPhone Lineup May Offer More Color Options

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of colors coming to the 2018 iPhone lineup. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

iPhone Colors: A new rumor claims to know some of the colors that will be available for Apple’s 2018 smartphones, reports AppleInsider. According to this rumor, the tech company is planning to release the 6.5-inch iPhone in black, white, and gold. The 6.1-inch iPhone will have a larger variety of colors. This includes blue, gray, orange, red and white. This would mark a major shift from more recent iPhone models, which have been sticking with less bright colors. The source of this rumor is TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

2019 iPhone: Yet another rumor claims to know about Apple’s camera plans for its 2019 iPhone, MacRumors notes. This include claims that the tech company is planning to release a smartphone in 2019 that will feature a triple-lens camera. The rumors says that this camera will be on the rear of the device. It also says that the camera will support advanced AR functionality.

iOS 12 Public Beta: The second public beta of iOS 12 is now available for download, reports 9to5Mac. This version of the iOS 12 public beta appears to be the same as the third version of the iOS 12 developer beta that came out earlier this week. Those taking part in the iOS 12 public beta can download this new version via an over-the-air update.

