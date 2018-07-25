Wednesday Apple Rumors: Apple May Delay 2018 LCD iPhone to October

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of an iPhone delay. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

iPhone Delay: A recent rumor claims that Apple may delay one of its 2018 smartphones, reports MacRumors. According to this rumor, the tech company may have to delay the launch of the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone to October. The exact reason for the delay is unknown, but the rumor claims that it may be due to “LED backlight leakage.” The rumor is also clear to note that this delay doesn’t include the two OLED iPhone models coming out this year. These will reportedly still release in September.

iPhone Colors: Rumor has it that Apple’s LCD iPhone coming out this year will offer a variety of different colors, AppleInsider notes. The basic colors, such as gray, black and white, are among those mentioned in the rumor. However, it also lists some other interesting colors. Some that may stick out more include flash yellow, electronic blue, bright orange and taupe. The rumor doesn’t mention if the OLED smartphones will also have these colors options.

Siri Improvement: A recent test shows that Siri is getting better at being a digital assistant, reports 9to5Mac. This test saw Siri answering 78% of questions accurately. This is an improvement over its performance last year, which saw 66% correct answers. While this is good news fro Apple, there is still a bit of bad news. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG , GOOGL ) rival Google Assistant was able to answer 85% of questions right during the test.

