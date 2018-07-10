Tuesday Apple Rumors: How Apple May Make A Slim Bezel LCD iPhone

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a slim bezel for the 2018 LCD iPhone. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

LCD iPhone: A recent rumor claims to know how Apple will release an LCD iPhone with a slim bezel around the display, reports 9to5Mac. According to this rumor, the tech company is getting all of its screens for the 2018 LCD iPhone from Nichia. This company will be using a newer type of LED chips that will allow for a smaller bezel. This isn’t to say that the LCD iPhone will have as little bezel as an OLED model, but it should be smaller than previous versions.

USB Restricted Mode: It looks like a group of security researchers have found a way past USB Restricted Mode, MacRumors notes. ElcomSoft claims that attaching a USB accessory to the device can reset the one-hour counter for entering USB Restricted Mode. The report specifically mentions the Lightning to USB 3 Camera Adapter sold by Apple. However, it appears other accessories can possibly work as well. USB Restricted Mode was only just added in iOS 11.4.1, which came out on Monday.

App Store: Apple is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of its App Store today. The App Store originally opened to the public way back on July 10, 2008. At the time, the App Store only contained 500 apps. However, it quickly grew over time to become the digital behemoth of a store that it is today. Over these last 10 years, AAPL has seen rising popularity in games, health tracking apps and more. The next frontier for the App Store is AR apps.

