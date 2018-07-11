Wednesday Apple Rumors: Apple May Refresh Several Devices in 2018

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is talk of many device refreshes in 2018 . Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

2018 Refresh: A new rumor claims that Apple is planning to refresh loads of devices in 2018, reports MacRumors. According to this rumor, the company is planning to release new or refreshed versions for the iPhone, iPad, Mac mini, MacBook Pro, iMac, and Apple Watch. Many of these have already been talked about in the past, but there are some interesting details to note. This includes two new models of Watch, a lower-priced laptop and more. The source of this rumor is Ming-Chi Kuo, who has a solid track record when it comes to AAPL rumors.

iPhone X: Rumors has it that Apple is planning to retire two iPhone devices later this year, BGR notes. This rumor says that the tech company is planning to retire the iPhone X and iPhone SE in the second half of 2018. The news makes sense with all the rumors of the new smartphones AAPL will release this year. This includes newer version of the iPhone X that may have a lower price than the original. There’s also talk of a budget LCD iPhone coming out that could eliminate the need for the iPhone SE.

See: Apple is reportedly working on a new original series called See, reports Variety. The reports claim that this new series from AAPL will star Jason Momoa in the lead role. Momoa recently starred as Aquaman in the Justice League film and also had a role on Game of Thrones. Steven Knight is the writer for the show and will also act as its Executive Producer. The Director and other Executive Producer for the series is Francis Lawrence.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.