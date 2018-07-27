Friday Apple Rumors: Apple Offers Free Repairs to Japanese Customers

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a special offer for AAPL fans in Japan. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

Japan Repairs: Apple is offering free repairs to its customers in Japan, reports AppleInsider. The offer for free repairs comes after heavy rain in the country during July that resulted in flooding and landslides in some areas. Customers living in the country can contact the company by the end of September to arrange for free repairs to devices damaged by the natural disasters. This offer covers Mac, iPhone, iPad, iPod, Watch and displays sold by the company. However, it doesn’t include accessories.

Watch Sales: A new report claims that Apple sold 3.5 million of its smartwatches in the second quarter of the year, MacRumors notes. According to this report, the increase in sales represents a roughly 30% increase from Watch sales in the same period of the year prior. It’s likely that the Watch Series 3 with LTE is behind this increase. The device has been performing strongly in Asia due to its LTE feature.

Siri Lawsuit: Apple is the target of a new lawsuit over Siri, reports 9to5Mac. This new lawsuit is over the use of Siri to control HomeKit devices. The source of this lawsuit is a patent from 2002 for a wireless, voice-controlled remote for various home devices. The lawsuit is over iPhone devices starting with the 6s and later, as well as the sixth-generation iPod Touch and the HomePod. The company behind the lawsuit is SpeakWare.

