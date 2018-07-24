Tuesday’s Apple Rumors: Apple Releases MacBook Pro Throttling Fix

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a MacBook Pro update. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

MacBook Pro Update: There’s a new MacBook Pro update that fixes a major issue, reports MacRumors. This new update is a small one that solves throttling issues with the laptop. AAPL notes that the throttling was a bug and that this update takes care of it. The tech company claims that this will result in the 15-inch MacBook Pro being 70% faster than its 2017 counterpart. The fix is available via the Software Update feature available in the Mac App Store.

MacBook Pro Data: Owners of a new MacBook Pro can’t recover their data if something goes wrong, BGR notes. This is due to a change to the SSD inside the laptops. The driver is soldered onto the logic board and doesn’t contain any type of output that users can connect to to retrieve data in case the part breaks. This is different from previous versions of the laptop, which have a port so that Genius bar employees could recover data.

Audio Processing: Apple has been granted a patent for a new audio processing system, reports AppleInsider. This new patent details a way for the company to provide better audio for headphone and earbud users. Specifically, it looks at a way to make the audio sound as if it the user isn’t wearing earbuds or headphones. The idea is that the headphones would listen for ambient sound around the user, process it, and subtly mix it in with the music.

