Monday Apple Rumors: Apple Repair Videos Leak

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of repair videos leaking. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

Repair Videos: A series of official videos on how to perform repairs on Apple devices have leaked, reports 9to5Mac. The videos were found on Reddit and uploaded to YouTube. Each of the videos includes specific details about how to fix problems with several AAPL devices. The videos include repairs for the iPhone X’s battery, taptic engine, speaker and camera. There are also videos for repairing smartphone displays and calibrating 3D Touch. Other videos include how to repair issues with iMac Pro computers and MacBook Pro laptops. The videos likely won’t remain up on YouTube for long.

Fast Chargers: A recent rumor claims that Apple will require USB-C authentication for its fast chargers, MacRumors notes. According to this rumor, the tech company will limit fast chargers without USB-C authentication to speeds of 2.5W. With the authentication, the fast chargers could reach speeds as high as 18W. The reason for this is to prevent the uploading of malicious information to a device via the fast chargers.

HomePod Calls: A new private beta includes possible features coming to Apple’s HomePod smartspeaker, reports AppleInsider. The new beta reportedly contains a feature that allows owners to use the device for making calls. This is possible by pairing the device to an iPhone. The report says that users can make and receive calls, check voicemail, redial and perform other tasks through the speaker with this new beta.

