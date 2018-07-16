Monday Apple Rumors: Apple Expanding Face ID to More Devices in 2018

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of Face ID plans. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

Face ID: A recent rumor claims that Apple will be bringing Face ID to more devices this year, reports BGR. According to this rumor, the tech company has plans to release three smartphones this year with Face ID. It also claims that there will be two new iPad Pro tablets coming out in 2018 that will also support Face ID. It’s unclear if all of these devices will have the notch found in the display on the iPhone X.

MacBook Pro: Customers hoping to upgrade their MacBook Pro keyboards are out of luck, MacRumors notes. Apple has been replacing and fixing keyboards in older MacBook Pro laptops that have stopped working. The release of the 2018 MacBook Pro includes a new, third-generation keyboard. Some customers are hoping that AAPL would use this keyboard to replace the ones with issues. However, the tech company says that the third-generation keyboard is exclusive to the 2018 MacBook Pro.

Emoji: Apple is teasing its new emoji that will be coming out later this year, reports 9to5Mac. The tech company is showing off 70 new emoji that will be added to its devices when new updates release this Fall. The new emoji coming from AAPL are based on designs that have been approved for Unicode 11.0. This will bring the total number of emoji available up to 2,832.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.