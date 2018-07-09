Monday Apple Rumors: Users Claim iOS 11.4 is Draining Batteries

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of iOS 11.4 draining batteries. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

Battery Draining: Complaints from iOS 11.4 users claim that the operating system is draining their devices’ batteries, reports BGR. Several owners of mobile devices running iOS 11.4 have taken to complaining about the issue online. This includes a forum on Apple’s website that is over 35 pages now. Some users claim that their batteries are seeing half as much usage time before needing a charge than before the update. It’s unknown what is causing this issue.

iOS 11.4.1: Apple is now letting customers download iOS 11.4.1, MacRumors notes. This is the final version of iOS 11.4.1 and not the beta that was previously being sent out to developers and testers. The update isn’t a major one. This means no new features, but plenty of bug fixes. It’s also possible this will be the last update to iOS 11.4, as AAPL is currently testing out iOS 12 for a launch later this year.

iPhone Wealth: A recent study finds that owning an iPhone is a strong determining factor for wealth, reports Business Insider. According to this study, researchers were able to learn that owning an iPhone product in 2016 gave them a 69% chance at guessing the person is high-income. Previous products that were determining factors for wealth include Kikkoman soy sauce, Grey Poupon mustard and Land O’ Lakes butter.

