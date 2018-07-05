Atlantic Hurricane Season 2018: What to Expect

It’s the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season and weather forecasters believe it will be a rather mild one but people should still take precautions to protect their homes and their families.

Two months ago, forecasters said that the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season was going to be an intense one. However, forecasters have revised their models as weather trends change and they now say it’s going to be a bit light.

Colorado State University forecasters Philip Klotzbach and Michael Bell said that they now expect 11 named tropical storms in the 2018 season, with about four of them expected to become hurricanes. That’s quite a drop from their May model, which projected that there would be roughly between 14 and 18 named storms on the Eastern seaboard, seven of which would likely become hurricanes.

If the new prediction is true, that would mean that 2018 is around the average to below-average territory. From 1950 through 2017, the average number of named storms has been around 11 (although from 1981 through 2010, the average has been around 12).

Last year was an intense Atlantic hurricane season as there were 17 named storms, including 10 hurricanes, six of which were major hurricanes. “The tropical and subtropical Atlantic is currently much colder than normal, and the odds of a weak El Niño developing in the next several months have increased,” the new forecast reads.