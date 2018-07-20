AT&T 5G Cities: 3 More Added to the 2018 Rollout

AT&T (NYSE: T ) announced that the company is adding 5G service to three more cities, which is part of the company’s previous announcements that it was adding the advanced cell service to 12 more cities in 2018.

The phone carrier said that the next three cities to get 5G on the dock will be Charlotte, Raleigh and Oklahoma City. The company last added service to Dallas, Atlanta and Waco back in February and it has yet to add 5G service to six more cities before the end of the year if all goes according to plan.

AT&T said that it is also adding the service to smaller cities because it believes that “all Americans should have access to next-gen connectivity to avoid a new digital divide.” These six cities have the company’s actual, 3GPP-standards based new 5G NR (New Radio) network, while the “5G Evolution” network that the company claims is in 140 markets is actually a rebranded and re-marketed version of its LTE technology.

However, despite the company adding 5G service to these cities, users are not able to use it yet because smartphone developers have yet to release 5G phones or devices that users can buy and use with the service. Nevertheless, AT&T believes that it’s important to add the service as soon as it can in order to ensure that users have access to the network once the devices are out.

T stock fell around 0.4% on Friday.