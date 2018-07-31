Baidu (BIDU) Stock Rises on Q2 Earnings Beat

Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU ) reported its latest quarterly earnings results after the bell Tuesday, which were better than what analysts were calling for, sending shares rising late in the day.

The Chinese tech giant said that for its second quarter of fiscal 2018, it brought in net income of $967 million, or $2.74 per share. The figure was considerably better than the company’s net income from its year-ago quarter of $764.3 million, or $2.37 per share.

Baidu added that for the period, it amassed adjusted earnings of roughly $3.18 per share, which is stronger than the $2.44 per share that analysts polled by FactSet were calling for in their average estimate.

Revenue for the period was also strong as it grew by 32% compared to the year-ago quarter, reaching $3.93 billion. Analysts were calling for Baidu to bring in revenue of $3.8 billion for the quarter.

For the third quarter, the company sees its revenue as being in the range of $4.02 billion to $4.23 billion, while analysts see this figure as being approximately $4.14 billion.

BIDU stock surges about 1.7% after the bell on Tuesday following the company’s strong quarterly earnings showing. Shares were down about 1.7% during regular trading hours in anticipation of its results.