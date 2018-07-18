Skytrax: The 5 Best Airlines in the World 2018

Skytrax, an airline rating and review organization, has released its list of the Best Airlines in the World for 2018.

Skytrax uses the votes of travelers from around the world to determine what companies end up on the Best Airlines in the World list. The list for 2018 has several Asian and Middle Eastern airlines beating out U.S. airlines.

The following are the five Best Airlines in the World for 2018 from Skytrax’s list.

Singapore Airlines — The top spot goes to this airline for its incredible customers service and young fleet of planes that travel to six continents. Qatar Airways — This airline serves 140 destinations across the world and it known for its great service. ANA All Nippon Airways — The largest airline in Japan takes the number three spot with its exceptional service and wonderful benefits for loyal passengers. Emirates — This airline is rocking a fleet of 265 aircraft that travel to more than 155 destinations in 80 different countries. EVA Air — The final airline on this list offers good service, a premium economy cabin and connects mainland China to the rest of the world with a wide collection of flight options.

You can follow this link to see the other airlines that made it onto the Best Airlines of the World for 2018 list. This list contains the top 10 airlines for 2018, but Skytrax also gives rankings to 90 other airlines.

