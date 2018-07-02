Best Buy No Longer Selling CDs

It’s a strange time we live in when Best Buy (NYSE: BBY ) no longer sells CDs, but still sells vinyls.

Best Buy officially stopped carrying CDs on June 30. The change at the retailer comes as CD sales in the U.S. continue to fall. This includes CD sales dropping 18.5% in 2017. However, despite this change, vinyls are still available at BBY stores.

Vinyls remaining up for purchase at Best Buy as CD sales stop has to do with a deal the company has with its vendors. This will require the retail chain to continue carrying the products for the next two years.

Here are the reactions of some Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ) about the news that the retailer is no longer selling CDs.

“Best Buy will no longer sell CD’s!!! 😪😭😩😓 whaaaaaaa… sign of the times! “

“End of an era. Best Buy officially stops selling CD’s today. In an ironic turn of events some of them will continue to sell vinyl until those contracts run out. I can still remember going to buy albums that changed my life here.”

“So Toys R Us officially closed its doors this week and today is Best Buy’s last day for selling CDs. I don’t know about you all, but to me, this is some really depressing shit! Both of those places defined me growing up for many different reasons. It’s like the world is ending.”

“First Blockbuster, then Radioshack and now Toys R Us, & plus Best Buy won’t be selling CDs anymore after today… My childhood🤧”

“Best Buy didn’t even normally have a good selection and they kept shrinking the section down. Better off buying CDs off of other distributors.”

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.