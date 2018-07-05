Best Restaurants 2018: Top 10 Fast-Food Restaurants

The list of the best restaurants in 2018 has been rolled out and the best fast-food restaurants on the list includes everyone’s favorite chicken sandwich maker.

The ACSI selection judged fast food joints all around the world based on customer satisfaction rates and Chick-Fil-A took the spot. The chicken sandwich restaurant has quickly risen to the ranks as the top fast food restaurant in the world thanks to its friendly staff and flavorful variety of chicken-based menu items.

Chick-Fil-A garnered a score of 87 out of 100, while the rest of the fast food locations on the list includes several places that are smaller than the chicken sandwich maker. None of the four major burger chains performed as well as expected, including McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Burger King and In-N-Out.

“Over the past three years, the four burger chains have exhibited flat—or nearly flat—customer satisfaction,” the report reads. “Guest enthusiasm for legacy burger chains appears to be stuck at a level well below the industry average.”

Here’s the top 10 fast-food restaurants of 2018:

Chick-Fil-A Other Small Restaurants Panera Bread Papa John’s Pizza Hut Subway Arby’s Chipotle Mexican Grill Domino’s Dunkin’ Donuts

What is your favorite fast food restaurant that made the list? Do you feel that there were some restaurants that were shortchanged with this selection.