Best Restaurants 2018: Top 10 Restaurants by Customer Satisfaction

The ACSI 2018 list of the best restaurants in the world was announced recently with plenty of the top spots coming out of Europe.

Some of the best culinary minds from five continents got together in the Spanish port city of Bilbao to run an award ceremony where they named the 50 best fine dining joints of the year. This year’s winner came out of Italy and world-renowned chef Massimo Bottura, who’s the head chef at Osteria Francescana.

The restaurant has some of the most surreal reworkings of classic Italian recipes in a joint that values the appearance of a dish as much as its flavor profiles. He earned the top spot back in 2016, before losing out to Eleven Madison Park in 2017, which was dropped down to the fourth spot.

Second place was awarded to El Celler de can Roca, which was the third place restaurant on the best restaurants last year, as well as the 2015 winner. Third place went to France’s Mirazur, which came in at fourth last year.

Here are the 10 best restaurants in the world based on customer satisfaction levels: