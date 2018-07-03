Best Stocks 2018: Nvidia Keeps Disappointing the Bears

Editor’s note: This column is part of our Best Stocks for 2018 contest. Louis Navellier’s pick for the contest is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA ).

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA ) has been on of my favorite stocks for a long time.

And notice I said “stocks,” not “tech stocks.”

NVDA’s rise to its current lofty status is very much like the rise of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN ) from its humble beginnings back in 1994.

A Look Back Over NVDA Stock

NVDA started making graphics cards — graphic processing units, or GPUs — in 1993. Computers were just starting to get broader acceptance and we were still a long way from the online world we currently live in.

NVDA made high-end GPUs for gamers and niche clients like graphic designers in industry and academia. If you wanted to show how a molecule reacts to the insertion of a carbon atom or you wanted to animate data from a lunar probe, NVDA had the kind of gear you would buy.

That was a good market, but it wasn’t exactly growing at the pace of the computer industry.

And while gaming was an early adopter, and it continued to be a good source of revenue for NVDA, it wasn’t until mobile came along, with all its offshoots, that things really got interesting.

If you look at a price chart of NVDA stock, you see that it was only relatively recently — around 2016 — that the stock went parabolic.

Just like AMZN starting as an online bookseller, NVDA was gaining a reputation, but it wasn’t until technology shifted the paradigm that the business model exploded.

For NVDA, the move toward mobile was that catalyst. Mobile meant devices needed better processing speeds, better resolution and more power efficiency. It also meant that as processors got smaller and more powerful, new technologies like cloud computing and Big Data could flourish.

Once mobile platforms started to dominate, it was an easy step to the Internet of Things (IoT) concept, where every object could become networked with other objects and you could start to conceive of “smart” homes, cars, offices — you name it.

And once you could process in real time, you could then start to develop driverless cars. Add AI into this — which takes massive amounts of processing power on its own — and you have arrived at where we are today.

That’s a pretty impressive trajectory for the past 25 years.

And NVDA has not only kept up with all these advancements, but it has found a way to be a dominant player in all of them. It has positioned itself so that it is leveraged to growth in every major tech growth megatrend around.

And its unique position also makes it practically trade-war-proof. Regardless of the wranglings between Washington and Beijing, NVDA is beyond the fray. It will continue to grow its business as long as digital technology continues to grow. And that is a trend that is worth investing in.

Year to date, NVDA stock is up more than 20% and over the past 12 months, NVDA stock is above the 50% mark. In the past three years, it’s up more than 1,000%. While quadruple-digit growth may be a thing of the past, solid double-digit growth for years to come is a valuable choice for any portfolio.

Louis Navellier is a renowned growth investor. He is the editor of four investing newsletters: Growth Investor, Breakthrough Stocks, Accelerated Profits and Platinum Growth. His most popular service, Growth Investor, has a track record of beating the market 3:1 over the last 14 years. He uses a combination of quantitative and fundamental analysis to identify market-beating stocks. Mr. Navellier has made his proven formula accessible to investors via his free, online stock rating tool, PortfolioGrader.com. Louis Navellier may hold some of the aforementioned securities in one or more of his newsletters.

