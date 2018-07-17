Is This the Best Way To Invest in Robotics and Artificial Intelligence?

On today’s episode of the Tech Talk Tuesday podcast, Ryan McQueeney is joined by a pair of guests from Robo Global, an index and research company focused on the budding robotics and automation industries.

Artificial intelligence is sparking revolutionary developments in robotics and automation, making these some of the most compelling growth markets in the entire technology sector. To discuss this further, Ryan phoned up Chris Buck, Head of Capital Markets at ROBO Global, and Wyatt Newman, a member of the advisory board at the company.

Robo Global created the ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index, the first index designed specifically to give investors exposure to the robotics and automation industries. The ETF that tracks the index is called the ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA: ROBO ).

Ryan was able to discuss a number of key topics with Chris and Wyatt—from unknown applications of these new technologies to risks involved with investing in them and what interested investors should do next.

Chris was able to provide a unique perspective on the financial details of the ROBO fund, while Wyatt—a full-time professor—explored abstract concepts about the robotics and automation markets.

The ROBO fund launched in 2013 and currently has about $2.1 billion in assets under management. It holds 87 separate equities and rebalances on a quarterly basis. The fund is split nearly 50/50 in terms of exposure to applications and technologies, with 75% of the portfolio comprised of small and mid-cap companies.

