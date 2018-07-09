Build-A-Bear Deal: Pay Your Age on July 12

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE: BBW ) is holding a special Pay Your Age Day event on July 12.

The Build-A-Bear Pay Your Age Day event allows customers to come in and pay their age for any of the company’s products that are in stock at the time. The offer requires customers to be Bonus Club members to take part in the savings.

Build-A-Bear notes that customers can only purchase one of its stuffed animals during the Pay Your Age Day event. The cost of the animal can be based on the Bonus Club member’s age, or the age of a child that is with them.

Build-A-Bear also points out that the lowest price a customer can get for the Pay Your Age Day event is $1. It also says that all customers that enter its store will be considered to be no older than 29. This means that even older customers will only have to pay a maximum of $29 during the Pay Your Age Day event.

Another important details to note about the Build-A-Bear Pay Your Age Day event is that it is only available at the chain’s physical stores. Customers can also chose to buy a stuffed animal on July 12 and not have it stuffed until a later date. However, this does not apply to the chain’s Pokemon products.

Customers that aren’t Bonus Club members can sign up when they show up for the Build-A-Bear Pay Your Age Day event. This membership is free. Customers can sign up online as well to save time at the store.

