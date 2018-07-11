Buy These 3 Hartford Mutual Funds for Good Returns

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE: HIG ) was founded in 1810 and is recognized as a renowned insurance company in the United States. The company believes that “human-centric investing can create solutions and advisor tools that not only strengthen bottom lines but strengthen advisor-client relationships by helping investors better realize their true-life goals.”

Hartford Funds — a segment of Hartford Financial Services — had total assets of $115.4 billion under management as of Mar 31, 2018. The company claims that it manages at least 55 mutual funds across a wide range of styles and asset classes.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Hartford mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future.

Buy These Hartford Mutual Funds for Good Returns: Hartford Small Company HLS Fund (HDMBX)

Hartford Small Company HLS Fund (MUTF: HDMBX ) invests in common stocks of companies that have strong capital growth potential.

HDMBX’s sub-adviser, Wellington Management Company, LLP, invests a huge chunk of its assets in common stocks of companies that fall within the range of both the S&P SmallCap 600 and Russell 2000 indices. The fund may also invest around one-fifth of its assets in foreign companies. Hartford Small Company HLS has returned 26.1% over the past year.

As of May 2018, HDMBX held 235 issues, with 2.78% of its assets invested in Insulet Corp.

Buy These Hartford Mutual Funds for Good Returns: Hartford Global Growth HLS Fund (HIALX)

Hartford Global Growth HLS Fund (MUTF: HIALX ) seeks capital growth. HIALX invests more than 65% of its assets in common stocks of growth companies based in different countries, including the United States.

The fund may also invest almost one-fourth of its assets in securities of companies located in emerging markets. Hartford Global Growth HLS Fund IA has returned 21.2% over the past year.

Matthew D. Hudson is one of the fund managers of HIALX since 2007.

Buy These Hartford Mutual Funds for Good Returns: Hartford Capital Appreciation HLS Fund (HIBCX)

Hartford Capital Appreciation HLS Fund (MUTF: HIBCX ) invests at least 65% of its assets in common stocks of small-, mid- and large-cap companies.

The fund may also invest around 35% of its assets in equity securities of foreign companies. HIBCX seeks capital growth. Hartford Capital Appreciation HLS IBhas returned 12% over the past year.

HIBCX has an expense ratio of 0.93% compared with the category average of 1.10%.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>