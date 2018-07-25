Buy These 3 Mutual Funds From the Goldman Sachs Portfolio

Incepted in 1988, Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) seeks to provide financial services including investment and advisory solutions, and risk-management expertise to institutional and individual investors throughout the globe.

With more than $1 trillion assets under management, GSAM is considered as one of the world’s leading financial management companies, with more than 2,000 professionals in 30 offices worldwide. The fund family develops investment strategies with respect to geographical regions, industries and asset classes.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Goldman Sachs mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future.

Buy These Mutual Funds From the Goldman Sachs Portfolio: Goldman Sachs Mid Cap Value Fund (GCMTX)

Goldman Sachs Mid Cap Value Fund (MUTF: GCMTX ) seeks appreciation of capital for the long run. The fund diversifies its portfolio by investing heavily in mid-cap companies. Notably, mid-cap companies are those that have market cap similar to those in the range of the Russell Midcap Value Index. Goldman Sachs Mid Cap Value Investor has one-year annualized returns of 7.1%.

As of June 2018, GCMTX held 110 issues, with 1.90% of its assets invested in Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

Buy These Mutual Funds From the Goldman Sachs Portfolio: Goldman Sachs International Equity Insights Fund (GCITX)

Goldman Sachs International Equity Insights Fund (MUTF: GCITX ) invests a bulk of its assets in securities of foreign large- and mid-cap companies. GCITX maintains a diverse portfolio by investing companies based in different major sectors and countries. Goldman Sachs International Equity Insights Investor has one-year annualized returns of 9%.

Len Ioffe is one of the fund managers of GCITX since 1997.

Buy These Mutual Funds From the Goldman Sachs Portfolio: Goldman Sachs Large Cap Growth Insights Fund (GSCLX)

Goldman Sachs Large Cap Growth Insights Fund (MUTF: GSCLX ) seeks capital growth for the long run. The fund invests a major portion of its assets in large-cap companies, including both U.S. and non-U.S. entities. Goldman Sachs Large Cap Growth Insights Fund Service has one-year annualized returns of 20.9%.

