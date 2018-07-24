Campbell Announces Goldfish Recall on Salmonella Risk

Campbell Soup (NYSE: CPB ) is alerting customers to a Pepperidge Farm Goldfish recall due to a risk of salmonella.

The Pepperidge Farm Goldfish recall is due to a supplier of whey powder holding a recall on the ingredient due to salmonella risk. The company notes that no illnesses have been reported yet, but it is going through with the recall just to be cautious.

The following are products that are included in the Pepperidge Farm Goldfish recall.

Pepperidge Farm Goldfish Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar Crackers, 6.6 oz. Bag

Pepperidge Farm Goldfish Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar Crackers, 30 oz. Carton

Pepperidge Farm Goldfish Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar Crackers, 8.1 oz. Multi-pack Tray, 9-count 0.9 oz. Snack Packs

Pepperidge Farm Goldfish Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar Crackers, 11 oz. Re-sealable Bag

Pepperidge Farm Goldfish Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar Crackers, 8 oz. Re-sealable Bag

Pepperidge Farm Goldfish Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar Crackers, 6 oz. Bag

Pepperidge Farm Goldfish Flavor Blasted Slammin’ Sour Cream & Onion Crackers, 6.6 oz. Bag

Pepperidge Farm Goldfish Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar Crackers, 10.8 oz. Multi-pack Tray, 12- count 0.9 oz. Single-Serve Snack Packs

Pepperidge Farm Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel Crackers, 6.6 oz. Bag

Pepperidge Farm Goldfish Variety Pack Box, 20-count Snack Packs

Pepperidge Farm Goldfish Mix Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel Crackers, 34 oz. Carton

Pepperidge Farm Goldfish Variety Pack Crackers, 44.9 oz. Box, 45- count Snack Packs

Pepperidge Farm Goldfish Bold Mix Crackers, 29.4 oz. Variety Pack Box, 30-count Snack Packs

Pepperidge Farm Goldfish Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar Crackers, 2.45 oz

Pepperidge Farm Goldfish Sweet & Savory Crackers, 46 oz. Variety Pack Box, 45-count SingleServe Snack Packs

Pepperidge Farm Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel Crackers, 11.5 oz. Resealable Bag

Pepperidge Farm Goldfish 40CT GF ECOMM VARIETY PACK

Pepperidge Farm Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel Crackers, 1.5 OZ (Vending)

Pepperidge Farm is advising customers that own these products to discard of them or take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund. You can also follow this link to see the UPC codes and Sell By Dates for the affected products.

The recall of whey powder isn’t just responsible for the Pepperidge Farm Goldfish recall. Mondelez (NASDAQ: MDLZ ) also announced a recall on certain Ritz products and Flowers Foods (NYSE: FLO ) announced a Swiss Roll recall for the same reason.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.