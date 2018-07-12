Chapel Hill Hamburger Joint Tops the Best Burger in America List

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ: TRIP ) has released its list of the best burger joints in the U.S. and one location in Chapel Hill took the top spot.

Source: Shutterstock

Al’s Burger Shack is the restaurant in that took the title of best burger joint in the U.S. It is located in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, just a short distance away from the University of North Carolina campus.

Tripadvisor notes that the Chapel Hill burger shop sports a signature menu item called the “Bobo Chili Cheeseburger.” This is a burger that has “chili sauce, slaw, chopped onion, yellow mustard and American cheese,” for toppings.

Tripadvisor says that its methodology for selecting the best burger in the U.S. was based on user reviews from the last year. This includes looking at the average score for each locations, as well as the quality and quantity of reviews.

Al’s Burger Shack in Chapel Hill may not of had the most reviews with 272, but it was loved by those that ate there. The chain has a 4.5 out of 5 rating on Tripadvisor’s website, which was what earned it the top spot on the best burger in America list.

Funnily enough, all of the other restaurants that are on the best burger in America list put out by Tripadvisor also have scores of 4.5 out of 5. Despite how close the race was, none of them were able to beat out the Chapel Hill burger shop for the top spot on the list.

You can check out the other locations on the best burger in America list at this link.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.