Chick-fil-A Calendar Discontinued: Customers Protest Retirement of Popular Cow Calendar

The Chick-fil-A calendar that collects images of cows will be no more after 2018.

The restaurant chain is discontinuing the Chick-fil-A calendar starting next year and customers aren’t all all happy about it. There’s already a petition underway on Change.org to bring the calendar back. At the time of this writing, the petition has almost 200 signatures.

Here’s a portion of the call to arms from the petition.

“For what seemed like the last pillar of faith in an ever shifting world, Chick-fil-A has been enabling fans of it’s sumptuous chicken and crafty cows with the opportunity to purchase 12-month Cow Calendars. These wonderful calendars gave the world the opportunity to view beautiful artwork and receive free culinary surprises each month. Everyone in America, from the child hoping for a free nugget entree the next month, to the calendar collecting aficionado will feel this loss in their heart.”

There’s also disappointment on social media as customers react to news about the retiring of the Chick-fil-A calendar.

“Chick-fil-A is retiring the cow calendar after 20 years. What’s the point of even knowing what day it is if I’m not getting that information from a marginally literate cow?”

“feeling betrayed that Chick-fil-a would cancel the Cow Calendar.”

“Chick-Fil-A getting rid of the Cow Calendar is the most offensive thing to happen in 2018.”

“I just saw on the news that Chick Fil A is discontinuing their Cow Calendars after this year. Needless to say my heart is broken, but the Bible says that the lord is close to the broken hearted so all I can do is pray over this matter. #RipCowCalenders #ChickFilA”

“Getting the email from Chick Fil A saying they’re retiring the cow calendar after this year is honestly the worst news I’ve gotten in a while.”

