5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday — Buy Alphabet’s Beat? >>> READ MORE
Home > Stock Picks > Hot Stocks > What You Should Expect From the New Chick-fil-A Meal Kits

What You Should Expect From the New Chick-fil-A Meal Kits

The meals should take less than 30 minutes to prepare

By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer

http://bit.ly/2mEQwfe

A new line of Chick-fil-A meal kits are being rolled out by one of the biggest fast food chicken joints out there as the company hopes to expand its footprint to supermarkets.

Chick-fil-A meal kitThe fast food chain said on Monday that it would launch a test with meal kits beginning in late August and lasting through mid-November to gauge consumer interest. Customers are able to buy these kits at 150 participating locations in Atlanta.

The Chick-fil-A meal kits will includes the likes of chicken flatbread, crispy dijon chicken, chicken parmesan, chicken enchiladas and pan-roasted chicken. The fast food restaurant added that the meals should take users less than 30 minutes to fully prepare.

The decision to roll out meal kits could help Chick-fil-A test possible new menu items, while also allowing customers create more complex company meals that would take too long to prepare at a company restaurant. It may not be efficient to actually cook at a company location as there are various moving pieces involved in these kits that make it hard to mass produce.

The meals will include a number of sides to go with your chicken entree, including kale salad and macaroni and cheese. Chick-fil-A is hoping that its customers will buy these meal kits while they are already in the restaurant for a meal in order to test whether or not they are worth it.

Compare Brokers

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2018/07/chick-fil-a-meal-kit/.

©2018 InvestorPlace Media, LLC