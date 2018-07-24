What You Should Expect From the New Chick-fil-A Meal Kits

A new line of Chick-fil-A meal kits are being rolled out by one of the biggest fast food chicken joints out there as the company hopes to expand its footprint to supermarkets.

The fast food chain said on Monday that it would launch a test with meal kits beginning in late August and lasting through mid-November to gauge consumer interest. Customers are able to buy these kits at 150 participating locations in Atlanta.

The Chick-fil-A meal kits will includes the likes of chicken flatbread, crispy dijon chicken, chicken parmesan, chicken enchiladas and pan-roasted chicken. The fast food restaurant added that the meals should take users less than 30 minutes to fully prepare.

The decision to roll out meal kits could help Chick-fil-A test possible new menu items, while also allowing customers create more complex company meals that would take too long to prepare at a company restaurant. It may not be efficient to actually cook at a company location as there are various moving pieces involved in these kits that make it hard to mass produce.

The meals will include a number of sides to go with your chicken entree, including kale salad and macaroni and cheese. Chick-fil-A is hoping that its customers will buy these meal kits while they are already in the restaurant for a meal in order to test whether or not they are worth it.