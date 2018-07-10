Why Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Is Taking a Hit Today

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG ) stock experienced a setback on Tuesday as the company was downgraded by an analyst over concerns regarding its growth.

Mizuho downgraded the burrito chain over the company’s lack of clear innovation in the short-term, according to the analyst, which should limit any potential upside for a stock that has already recovered from health concerns as many of its customers experienced digestive problems a couple of years ago.

The analyst downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill’s stock to underperform from neutral on Tuesday, encouraging investors to avoid buying into this stock until it’s a certainty that CEO Brian Niccol can breathe new life into the company the way he did with Taco Bell.

“While it is our view that Niccol is the best choice to lead Chipotle from here, in the absence of clear catalysts that can justify significant earnings upside, we’re compelled to recommend investors reduce their risk,” analyst Jeremy Scott said in a note Tuesday.

“After an 80 percent run since Niccol’s appointment as CEO, we believe the stock currently prices in an aggressive recovery in both comps and margins,” he added. Niccol was appointed as Chipotle Mexican Grill CEO earlier this year.

Chipotle has yet to respond to the downgrade.

CMG stock fell about 2.1% on Tuesday following the downgrade.