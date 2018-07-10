Why Costco Food Court Will No Longer Sell Polish Hot Dogs

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST ) is no longer going to sell polish hot dogs at its food court.

Source: Shutterstock

The Costco food court is ditching the polish hot dog in favor of more healthy options. This has the retail chain changing out the polish hot dogs for new menu items like açai fruit bowls, organic burgers and the Al Pastor Salad.

The company isn’t making this change at all of its stores, though. Reports claim that stores kicking the polish hot dog to the curb are located in and around the Seattle area. Costco food courts in other parts of the U.S. are still carrying the polish hot dog.

Hot dog fans that live in the Seattle area still have options at the Costco food court. The company’s normal beef hot dog is still available for purchase. This includes the chain’s classic deal of $1.50 for the hot dog and a soda. While other menu items change, it appears there is no push to replace the normal hot dog deal, reports The Seattle Times.

Here are some reactions from Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ) users about the removal of the polish hot dog from the Costco food court menu.

“Costco y’all fucking up. How in the world y’all removing the polish dog from the menu. That shit is a national treasure. 😒”

“My entire childhood is eating a polish hot dog after shopping at Costco. And not to mention y’all took off the berry sundae and added an açai bowl. You also took off the chocolate ice cream and only have vanilla and this vanilla açai swirl. Genuinely mad. #SaveThePolishDog”

“Say what??? Costco to ditch Polish hot dog for acai fruit bowl, organic burger and a plant-based protein salad. The polish hot dog and bottled water is how I wait while wife handles checkout process. I hope “organic” is a euphemism for ‘beef.'”

“I’m still not over #Costco getting rid of their polish hot dog. Like why?! #why”

“I am beyond pissed Costco took the polish dog off the menu to add vegan food… its fucking Costco not Whole Foods.”

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.