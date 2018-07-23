CVS Apologizes After Denying Prescription to Transgender Woman

CVS (NYSE: CVS ) is issuing an apology after denying to fulfill a prescription for a transgender woman.

The incident took place in Spring. A pharmacist at CVS refused to fulfill a prescription for Hilde Hall. Hall was given a prescription for hormone medication by their doctor and was seeking to have it filled at one of the company’s locations.

Here’s is a part of the company’s official statement on the matter.

“CVS Health extends its sincere apologies to Ms. Hall for her experience at our pharmacy in Fountain Hills, Arizona last spring. The conduct of the pharmacist, who is no longer employed by CVS, violated the company policies and does not reflect our values or our commitment to inclusion, nondiscrimination and the delivery of outstanding patient care.”

The CVS apology then goes on to say the following.

“We also apologize for not appropriately following up on Ms. Hall’s original complaint to CVS, which was due to an unintentional oversight. We pride ourselves in addressing customer concerns in a timely manner and we ware taking steps to prevent this isolated occurrence from happening again.”

The second portion of the official CVS apology has to do with its late response to Hall. The organization only publicly acknowledged the incident after the individual went to the American Civil Liberties Union with their story.

The legality of the pharmacist’s actions are uncertain. On one hand, Arizona law allows pharmacists to refuse to fulfill a prescription due to any “religious or moral” reason. On the other hand, a section of the Affordable Care Act doesn’t allow this due to discrimination. Either way, Hall isn’t seeking legal action against the company, reports USA Today.

