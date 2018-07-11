David Hoffmann: 11 Things to Know About the New Dunkin’ Brands CEO

Dunkin Brands (NASDAQ: DNKN ) has a new CEO in David Hoffmann.

The move has Dunkin Brands CEO David Hoffmann replacing former CEO Nigel Travis immediately. Travis has been serving as the CEO of the company since 2009. While he is no longer the CEO, Travis will remain with DNKN as the Executive Chairman of its Board of Directors.

The following are a few things to know about the new Dunkin Brands CEO David Hoffmann.

This change will also have the new CEO joining the company’s Board of Directors.

David Hoffmann will also continue to serve as the President of Dunkin’ Donuts U.S.

He joined the company in October 2016 as the President of Dunkin’ Donuts U.S.

Hoffmann was specifically scouted by the company as the person that would take over as its next CEO when Travis was ready to retire.

Prior to joining Dunkin Brands, David Hoffmann spent a total of 22 years with McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD

(NYSE: This includes working as a crew member while in high school.

He came back to McDonald’s after obtaining his Master of Business Administration degree.

This saw him hold several manager positions at the company.

One of these positions was Vice President of Strategy and Franchising in Japan.

He also went on to be the company’s President of High Growth Markets.

This had him working on the brands business in several countries, including China, Russia, South Korea and various countries in Europe.

DNKN stock was up slightly as of Wednesday morning.

