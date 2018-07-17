David Solomon: 7 Things to Know About the New Goldman Sachs CEO

David Solomon is going to be taking over as the next CEO of Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS ).

Source: Shutterstock

This change will take place on September 30, 2018 when current CEO Lloyd Blankfein retires from the position. Blankfein will also be leaving behind his role as Chairman of the Board at the company at the end of 2018. He will then take the role of Senior Chairman.

David Solomon will be joining the Board of Directors at Goldman Sachs on October 1, 2018. He will then go on to become the Chairman of the Board after Lloyd Blankfein retires from the position at the end of the year.

Here are a few things to know about the next Goldman Sachs CEO.

David Solomon’s time with GS includes serving a long stint as its Global Co-Head of the Investment Banking Division.

He took on this role back in 2006 and stayed with it until 2016.

Solomon left his previous position in the company to take over as the new President and Co-Chief Operating Officer in 2016.

This is his current position with the company that he will be leaving behind when he takes over as its new CEO and Chairman of the Board.

David Solomon’s activities outside of Goldman Sacks aren’t likely what is expected of a CEO.

That’s because he acts as an electronic music DJ in NYC and Miami.

His stage name is DJ D-Sol.

You can follow this link to learn more about David Solomon.

GS stock was down 1% as of noon Tuesday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.