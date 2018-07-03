DirecTV Now Price Increase 2018: 7 Things to Know

A DirecTV Now price increase is going into effect following the acquisition of Time Warner by AT&T (NYSE: T ).

The following are a few things to know about the DirecTV Now price increase and how it will affect new and old customers.

The DirecTV Now price increase will have the company raising the prices of all of its packages by $5.

This will have its basic package costing customers $40 per month,

The most expensive package will be $75 per month.

There’s also still the simple WatchTV package that costs customers $15 a month.

Any new customers that signs up for the service after July 26 will immediately see the new prices.

However, the DirecTV Now price increase won’t affect all current customers at this time.

This change will vary for them depending on when their billing cycle takes place during the month.

The DirecTV Now price increase is likely occurring for a couple of reasons. First off, several other similar services have also increased the price of their packages. Secondly, AT&T is likely hoping to make back some of the $85 billion it spent to acquire the company late last month, reports The Verge.

Some are now crying foul over AT&T increasing prices for DirecTV Now. The company specifically told a judge during a court case that its acquisition of Time Warner would result in lower TV prices due to better competition. The judge in the case sided with AT&T, despite its opponents arguing that the acquisition would increase TV prices.

