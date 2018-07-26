Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Slides on Q1 Earnings Beat, Weak Q2 Outlook

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA ) reported its latest quarterly earnings results late in the day Thursday, sending shares down after hours as the company missed the mark in the next-quarter outlook front but posted better-than-expected earnings net bookings.

For its first quarter of fiscal 2019, the video game maker brought in net income of $293 million, amounting to roughly 95 cents per share. In the year-ago quarter, the company brought in a considerably better profit or about $644 million, or $2.06 per share.

Analysts were calling for Electronic Arts to bring in earnings of 73 cents per share, according to data compiled by FactSet. The company also brought in net bookings, which is a key metric to measure the company’s sales, of $749 million, below the $775 million from the year-ago quarter but beating the $743 million that analysts polled by FactSet projected.

For its fiscal second quarter of 2019, analysts project that the company will earn 58 cents per share on net bookings of $1.23 billion. Electronic Arts sees its second-quarter earnings as being around 48 cents per share, while net bookings are slated to be $1.16 billion.

For the company’s full fiscal year, the company sees its earnings as being around $3.55 per share, while net bookings are slated to be roughly $5.55 billion.