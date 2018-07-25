Elon Musk Allegedly Calls Tesla Critic’s Boss

A recent report claims that Elon Musk put some pressure on one of Tesla’s (NASDAQ: TSLA ) critics.

According to this report, Elon Musk reached out to the boss of Montana Skeptic, a blogger that often negatively spoke about Tesla. It claims that Musk threatened to sue the blogger if he didn’t stop writing the negative articles.

The report claims that Montana Skeptic works for an investment firm that has a large stake in the oil business. It also point out that the anonymous writer admitted to being a short seller of TSLA stock.

Here’s a portion from Montana Skeptic’s article on Seeking Alpha about the call from Elon Musk.

“My colleague then spoke with me about the phone call. We both agreed that Mr. Musk’s phone call and threatened lawsuit were actions that would tend to involve our employer in matters in which he has had no part. To avoid such a consequence, I offered to immediately cease writing at Seeking Alpha and to deactivate my Twitter account. How did Mr. Musk learn my identity, and that of my employer? It appears to me his information came thanks to the doxing efforts of some of his followers on Twitter. Neither Mr. Musk nor Tesla has ever attempted, at any time, to contact me. Instead, Mr. Musk determined to go directly to my employer. I do not know what Mr. Musk’s precise complaints are about me. I do not believe he has any valid legal claim, and I would have no trepidation in defending myself vigorously were he to bring any claim. My response to his threats was simply to protect my employer and preserve my employment.”

Musk has yet to comment on the matter. However, there is some controversy over the possible doxing of Montana Skeptic, and the whole situation in general.

