Elon Musk, Artist Reach Settlement over Farting Unicorn Art

Elon Musk and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ) have reached a settlement agreement with the artist who created the farting unicorn art, which then company later utilized without the artist’s permission.

The electric car maker and its boss were able to settle the dispute without going to court following a claim from Colorado artist Tom Edwards that his design had been used without his authorization by Tesla. Edwards announced publicly on Friday that the two sides had reached terms that would end the dispute immediately.

“I am happy to report that we have reached an agreement with Tesla that resolves our issues in a way that everyone feels good about!” Edwards said in a blog post Friday. “It’s clear there were some misunderstandings that led to this escalating, but I’m just glad that everything has been cleared up. I’ve always been a Tesla fan, and I’m looking forward to getting back to making pots and selling them in my online store.”

The dispute was making the papers in June after the artist’s lawyers had issued a claim that accused Tesla of violating copyright law by using Edwards’ images without compensating him. The image was that of a smiling unicorn that was powering an electric car with its own farting gas in 2010 and he sold them on ceramic mugs.

Tesla CEO Musk later expressed his appreciation for the image, which was later used as part of the company’s sketchpad in its center console, as well as its annual holiday card in 2017.

TSLA stock fell 2.8% Monday.