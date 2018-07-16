Farnborough Airshow 2018 News: 13 Things to Know

The Farnborough Airshow 2018 kicks off today and InvestorPlace is looking at some things to know about the event.

The following are some of the more important things to note about the event.

The Farnborough Airshow 2018 is set to last from July 16 to July 22.

While the airshow is underway, much of the important business is going on behind closed doors.

This includes talk between various companies about what the Brexit will mean for the industry.

There are also loads of trade deals that are likely to take place during the event.

The current estimate is that there could be 900 planes ordered by buyers while the Farnborough Airshow 2018 is going on.

Reports claim that most of these orders will go to Aribus and Boeing (NYSE: BA

and (NYSE: These two companies are also looking forward with plans for a high-speed successor to the Concorde that stopped running back in 2003.

There are also expectations that the U.K. government will announce some of the plans it has for its Royal Air Force.

As for the U.S., it willl ikely be showing off several bits of innovative tech at the Farnborough Airshow 2018.

This includes a focus on unnamed vehicles, cyber security and more.

On just the first day of the Farnborough Airshow 2018, there were a total of $46.4 billion in deals made.

This dwarfs the total amount of deals made during the first day of the last airshow, which was in 2016.

At that time, the total deals on the first day came in at $23 billion.

You can follow these links to learn more about the Farnborough Airshow 2018 and what else to expect this week.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.