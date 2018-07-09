Focus on These 3 Black Rock Mutual Funds for High Returns

BlackRock (NYSE: BLK ) caters to institutional, intermediary and individual investors through a wide range of products and services. It had a total of $6.3 trillion assets under management as of Dec 31, 2017 across equity, fixed income, cash management, alternative investment, real estate and advisory strategies.

In order to strike a balance between risk and opportunities, BlackRock aims to provide a wide range of investment solutions to its clients. Also, the fund family offers an array of risk management, strategic advisor and enterprise investment system services. Its offerings range from individual and institutional separate accounts to mutual funds and other pooled investment options.

Below we share with you three top-ranked BlackRock funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future.

Black Rock Mutual Funds for High Returns: BlackRock Exchange Portfolio BlackRock Shares (STSEX)

BlackRock Exchange Portfolio BlackRock Shares (MUTF: STSEX ) seeks appreciation of capital and income for the long run. STSEX primarily invests in a broad portfolio of common stocks or convertible securities, which have strong growth prospects for the long run.

The fund normally invests in securities of mid-to-large cap companies. BlackRock Exchange Portfolio BlackRock Shares has returned 6.8% in a year.

Lawrence Kemp is the fund manager of STSEX since 2013.

Black Rock Mutual Funds for High Returns: BlackRock Pennsylvania Municipal Bond Fund (MEPYX)

BlackRock Pennsylvania Municipal Bond Fund (MUTF: MEPYX ) seeks to offer interest income to its investors that rate free from both Federal income tax and Pennsylvania personal income taxes.

The fund invests a bulk of its assets in Pennsylvania municipal bonds that are rated investment grade and have maturities of 10 years and higher. BlackRock Pennsylvania Municipal Bond Investor Ahas returned 1.9% in the past year.

As of May 2018, MEPYX held 473 issues with 1.68% of its assets invested in TENDER OPT BD TR RCPTS / CTFS VAR STS 8.04%.

Black Rock Mutual Funds for High Returns: BlackRock High Yield Municipal Fund (MDYHX)

BlackRock High Yield Municipal Fund (MUTF: MDYHX ) invests primarily in municipal bonds and seeks to offer Federal income tax exempted income. The fund invests more than 65% of its assets in muni bonds that are rated between medium- to low-quality by one or more independent rating group.

MDYHX may also invest around one-tenth of its assets in municipal bonds, which are distressed securities. BlackRock High Yield Municipal Investor Ahas returned 4.5% in the past year.

MDYHX has an expense ratio of 0.80% compared with the category average of 0.90%.

