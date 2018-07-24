Fortnite Birthday Event Starts Today With New Challenges and Rewards

The Fortnite Birthday event starts today and it brings news challenges and rewards for players.

The Fortnite: Battle Royal birthday event challenges includes a variety of new rewards for the players. Players that complete three of these challenges can earn the following rewards.

A new emote.

A new spray.

Some new Backbling.

For those playing Fortnite Save the World, there’s also a special skin that players can unlock. This skin is Birthday Brigade Ramirez. There are also slices of cake that players can find and eat. Doing so earns them tickets, which can be used to buy a special Birthday Llama.

The birthday cake slices from the Save the World campaign are also available in the Battle Royal mode in Fortnite. Players that find these slices can eat them to restore five health and gain five shield.

The most recent patch includes more updates than just the special Fortnite Birthday event. It also introduces a new legendary weapon, the Compact SMG, to Battle Royal mode. Playground LTM will also be returning to the Battle Royal mode starting on Wednesday.

The following are the other changes in the update that players might not immediately notice.

“New default keybindings for new players. All keyboard layouts will continue to default to the QWERTY bindings for new players or those who reset their back to default.

Changed countdown timers to display more useful information Shows hours left instead of days when under 72 hours. Shows hours:minutes: seconds left when below 13 hours.

Changed the background of the loading screen bullet points area to be partially translucent.

Removed the “static noise” when switching tabs.

The “Restore” button has been removed from the settings screen. Also, the “Reset Defaults” button has been renamed to “Reset”. Leaving the settings screen before applying changes will give the option to apply changes and exit or discard changes and exit.

Double clicks now register as two clicks on a button, allowing for faster navigation through Next/Previous type buttons.”

You can follow this link to learn more about the Fortnite Birthday event and see what else has changed with the update.

