Free Slurpee Day at 7-Eleven Locations on 7/11

Free Slurpee Day is only one day away at all 7-Eleven locations as Wednesday is July 11, or 7/11.

Source: Shutterstock

The retailer has an annual tradition of giving away free Slurpees in order to promote its brand and it chooses the same day every year as it coincides with the name of the company. The chain will be handing out free small Slurpee drinks that will be available to all customers who show up at a company location between 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time tomorrow.

7-Eleven says that it has plans to give away about 9 million free Slurpee drinks on Wednesday as it anticipates much higher traffic than normal around the world. The chain has about 66,000 locations in 17 countries, out of which about 11,800 are located in the U.S. and Canada.0 locations in 17 countries, including 11,800 in the United States and Canada.

“Free Slurpee Day may be the most anticipated day of the year for millions of 7-Eleven customers and new customers alike,” Raj Kapoor, 7-Eleven’s senior vice president for fresh food and beverages, said in a statement, which pushes customers to also try other items of food at its stores.

The company is offering other great deals in the week following Free Slurpee Day, which includes free Big Gulp drinks with the purchase of a Snickers candy bar on Friday, as well as a promotion for its new “bistro sandwiches,” which are made on fresh-baked bread.