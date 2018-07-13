5 Friday the 13th Memes to Post on Social Media Today

Today is Friday the 13th and InvestorPlace is celebrating with a collection of memes to share online.

The exact origins as to why Friday the 13th is seen as a unlucky day are unknown. However, some sources link it back to the Bible. This is due to there being 13 people taking part in the last supper. That’s Jesus Christ and is his 12 apostles.

While this explains why 13 is seen as unlucky, it doesn’t connect to Friday. However, Friday has historically been known as an unlucky day. It’s likely that these two things that are considered unlucky were simply combined together and that’s how Friday the 13th became known as an unlucky day.

At the end of the day though, it’s really up to each person to decide just how much control Friday the 13th has over their lives. Superstitious people may let it ruin their day, but there are plenty of other people that just see it as another date on a calendar.

You can check out our collection of Friday the 13 memes to share on social media below.

Friday the 13th Memes to Share on Social Media

