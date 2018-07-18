Funko Stock Soars on Fortnite Toys Deal

Funko (NASDAQ: FNKO ) stock was on the rise Wednesday on news that the company has signed a deal for Fortnite toys.

Source: Shutterstock

According to Funko, the deal will allow it to create a wide range of toys and other accessories based on the Fortnie video game. This will include “Pop! figures, 5 Star figures, Pint Size Heroes, Vynl, keychains, POP! apparel and more.”

Funko says that fans of Fortnite and its brand of collectibles will be able to get their hands on the toys this year. In fact, the release of the Fortnite toys will be during Holiday 2018, which will line up well for parents trying to find gift for their kids this Christmas.

“We look forward to expanding this collection and combining our leading product capabilities with our strong retail platform,” Brian Mariotti, CEO of Funko, said in a statement. “Ultimately our goal is to create a powerful merchandise strategy for the Fortnite™ brand, as well as bring these amazing collectibles to fans around the world.”

For those that have somehow avoided the Fortnite craze, the game has two modes that player can enjoy. The first is the free mode called Fortnite Battle Royale. It drops 100 players together on an island and has them fighting to see who comes out on top.

The second mode of Fortnite is called Save The World. In this mode, players work together to create fortresses that can withstand a night of attacks from enemies. This mode is not free. Both modes have a heavy focus on building.

FNKO stock was up 9% as of Wednesday morning.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.