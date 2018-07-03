Why Google Cloud COO Diane Bryant Is Already Stepping Down

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG ,NASDAQ: GOOGL ) announced that Google Cloud COO Diane Bryant is stepping down from role after only seven months in the position.

Source: Google

She was hired at the end of last November as she was on a leave of absence from her position leading the data center group at Intel (NASDAQ: INTC ). She was announced as the new Google Cloud COO in what many considered to be a major coup, but it appears as if she’s already leaving the position.

“We can confirm that Diane Bryant is no longer with Google. We are grateful for the contributions she made while at Google and we wish her the best in her next pursuit,” a Google spokesperson told TechCrunch.

It is unclear why Bryant is leaving her post with Alphabet, although some believe it has to do with the fact that Intel is in search of a new CEO, a position that seems tailored for Bryant. Intel is known for hiring insiders in executive roles and Bryant spent more than 25 years at Intel before the Google Cloud COO position became available.

The hiring made sense as Google was looking to compete with other major tech players in the cloud, meaning that it needed all the executive talent it could get.

GOOGL stock fell about 2.3% on Tuesday, while GOOG shares were down roughly 2.2% on the day.