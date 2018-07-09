Home > Stock Picks > Hot Stocks > Hailey Baldwin: 8 Things to Know About Justin Bieber’s Fiance

Hailey Baldwin: 8 Things to Know About Justin Bieber’s Fiance

She is the daughter of Stephen Baldwin

By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer

http://bit.ly/2MZhVUm

Hailey Baldwin got engaged to famous singer Justin Bieber over the weekend, creating the latest power couple in Hollywood.

Hailey Baldwin
Source: Wikipedia

Here are eight things you should know about Baldwin, who’s been on and on and off again relationship with the megastar:

  • She is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and niece of SNL personality Alec Baldwin, who is of English, Irish, Scottish, French and German descent.
  • Her Brazilian mother is musician Eumir Deodato and she is of Italian and Portuguese descent.
  • Hailey is a model who got her start with the New York agency Ford Models and she’s appeared in magazines such as TatlerLove, V and i-D.
  • She was photographed by American Vogue in 2015 and in Teen Vogue later that year.
  • She’s appeared in a number of high-profile fashion campaigns such as H&M and Ralph Lauren.
  • When she was 9 years old in 2005, Hailey was in the TV documentary Livin It: Unusual Suspects, which is about the Baldwin family.
  • She also worked as the host of the 2015 MTV Europe Music Awards in Milan, Italy and started hosting Drop the Mic along Method Man back in 2017.
  • Hailey’s main goal in life was to become a professional ballet dancer, but she had to stop dancing due to a foot injury.

There are no details as when the two are getting married.

Compare Brokers

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2018/07/hailey-baldwin-justin-bieber/.

©2018 InvestorPlace Media, LLC