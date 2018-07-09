Hailey Baldwin: 8 Things to Know About Justin Bieber’s Fiance

Hailey Baldwin got engaged to famous singer Justin Bieber over the weekend, creating the latest power couple in Hollywood.

Here are eight things you should know about Baldwin, who’s been on and on and off again relationship with the megastar:

She is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and niece of SNL personality Alec Baldwin, who is of English, Irish, Scottish, French and German descent.

Her Brazilian mother is musician Eumir Deodato and she is of Italian and Portuguese descent.

Hailey is a model who got her start with the New York agency Ford Models and she’s appeared in magazines such as Tatler, Love, V and i-D.

She was photographed by American Vogue in 2015 and in Teen Vogue later that year.

She’s appeared in a number of high-profile fashion campaigns such as H&M and Ralph Lauren.

When she was 9 years old in 2005, Hailey was in the TV documentary Livin It: Unusual Suspects, which is about the Baldwin family.

She also worked as the host of the 2015 MTV Europe Music Awards in Milan, Italy and started hosting Drop the Mic along Method Man back in 2017.

Hailey’s main goal in life was to become a professional ballet dancer, but she had to stop dancing due to a foot injury.

There are no details as when the two are getting married.