Halo Top Lawsuit: Ice Cream Maker Accused of Under-Filing Tubs

A new lawsuit claims that Halo Top isn’t filling its pint ice cream tubs to the top.

According to this lawsuit, Halo Top isn’t consistent with how full its pints of ice cream are. The lawsuit claims that customers can regularly find pints of the ice cream containers that are under filled.

This lawsuit comes from California residents Gillian Neely and Youssif Kamal. Both are consumers of Halo Top ice cream that claim they have opened containers that aren’t full before. The lawsuit is seeking to push the ice cream company to take better care when filling its pints.

Halo Top is a premium ice cream that costs about $7 per pint. At those kind of prices, it’s no wonder that customers may be unhappy with containers that allegedly aren’t as full as they should be.

Halo Top isn’t taking the lawsuit sitting down. The company already has a statement pushing back against the claims. It argues that it doesn’t under fill containers. Instead, it claims that settling can occur for a variety of reasons. This includes “heat fluctuations to altitude changes during shipping and handling,” reports ABC News.

This isn’t the first time that customers have had a problem with Halo Top ice cream. Earlier this year, a man from New York also filed a lawsuit against the company. His complaint wasn’t about the quantity of the ice cream, but rather the quality. His lawsuit argues that the company doesn’t put proper labeling on its containers to show that it is a diet ice cream.

