Helen of Troy Stock Heads Higher Following Q1 Earnings Beat

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ: HELE ) stock was on the rise Monday following the release of its fiscal first quarter of 2019 earnings report.

Earnings per share reported by Helen of Troy for its fiscal first quarter of 2019 came in at $1.87. This is an increase over the company’s earnings per share of $1.41 that was reported in the same period of the year prior. It was also a boon to HELE stock by beating out Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of $1.46 for the quarter.

Helen of Troy’s earnings report for its fiscal first quarter of 2019 also includes net income of $37.79 million. This is an up from the company’s net income of $5.87 million that was reported in its fiscal first quarter of 2018.

During its fiscal first quarter of 2019, Helen of Troy reported operating income of $43.33 million. The consumer products company reported operating income of $30.58 million for the same time last year.

Helen of Troy also reported revenue of $354.68 million for its fiscal first quarter of 2019. This is better than the company’s revenue of $325.49 million that was reported in its fiscal first quarter of the previous year. It was also good news for HELE stock by coming in well above analysts’ revenue estimate of $333.75 million for the quarter.

Helen of Troy’s most recent earnings report also includes an update to its outlook for the fiscal full year of 2019. This includes earnings per share ranging from $7.45 to $7.70 for the year. Wall Street is looking for earnings per share of $7.40 for HELE’s fiscal 2019.

HELE stock was up 13% as of Monday morning.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.