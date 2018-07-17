Home > Stock Picks > Hot Stocks > Say Hello to High Heel Crocs (No, Really)

Say Hello to High Heel Crocs (No, Really)

The shoes cost up to $55

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer

Crocs (NYSE:CROX) is now selling high-heel options for customers and it is just as weird as it sounds.

Source: Shutterstock

The high heel Crocs are available for purchase on the company’s website and there are several different types up for purchase. The price on the high-heel Crocs also vary by style. The cheapest pair is on sale right now for $18.00, but the most expensive pair comes in at $55.00.

Here’s how the internet is reacting to the new high-heel Crocs.

  • “Saw the high heel crocs online yez…thought they were the ugliest things ever! Sorry.”
  • “I don’t want to live in a world where high heel crocs exist. #fashiondont #crocs #why #fashionfauxpas”
  • “these ugly ass high heel crocs I’m seein are goin for $110 on Amazon 🙄 y’all got me so fucked up. I’d rather slam my head in a car door 😂”
  • “Crock high heels for when somebody invites you on a formal date… Oh, wait… There’s no way in hell somebody’s going to ask you out to a formal event if you plan on wearing high heel crocs!”
  • “And now they actually have high heel Crocs. Should be a matter of short time before we see the Kardashian mob sporting these bad boys. #Shoes”
  • “I need a well-developed essay explaining to me when and where high-heel crocs are acceptable footwear and I need it now. “

This is far from the first time that a strange type of Crocs has caught the internet off guard. Late last year a pair of Balenciaga Crocs were shown off at Paris Fashion Week. These shoes came with a 10cm platform on them.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

