Say Hello to High Heel Crocs (No, Really)

Crocs (NYSE: CROX ) is now selling high-heel options for customers and it is just as weird as it sounds.

The high heel Crocs are available for purchase on the company’s website and there are several different types up for purchase. The price on the high-heel Crocs also vary by style. The cheapest pair is on sale right now for $18.00, but the most expensive pair comes in at $55.00.

Here’s how the internet is reacting to the new high-heel Crocs.

“Saw the high heel crocs online yez…thought they were the ugliest things ever! Sorry.”

“I don’t want to live in a world where high heel crocs exist. #fashiondont #crocs #why #fashionfauxpas”

“these ugly ass high heel crocs I’m seein are goin for $110 on Amazon 🙄 y’all got me so fucked up. I’d rather slam my head in a car door 😂”

“Crock high heels for when somebody invites you on a formal date… Oh, wait… There’s no way in hell somebody’s going to ask you out to a formal event if you plan on wearing high heel crocs!”

“And now they actually have high heel Crocs. Should be a matter of short time before we see the Kardashian mob sporting these bad boys. #Shoes”

“I need a well-developed essay explaining to me when and where high-heel crocs are acceptable footwear and I need it now. “

This is far from the first time that a strange type of Crocs has caught the internet off guard. Late last year a pair of Balenciaga Crocs were shown off at Paris Fashion Week. These shoes came with a 10cm platform on them.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.