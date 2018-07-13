Honey Smacks Salmonella Outbreak 2018: CDC Warns ‘Do Not Eat This Cereal’

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning consumers not to eat Kellogg’s (NYSE: K ) Honey Smacks cereal.

The renewed warning against Honey Smacks cereal from the CDC has it advising consumers to completely avoid the cereal. This was made apparent in a Tweet sent out by the company yesterday.

“OUTBREAK Update: 100 Salmonella infections in 33 states linked to Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal. Do not eat this cereal,” the CDC says in what is now its Pinned Tweet on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ).

The CDC is telling anyone who has bought Honey Smacks in the U.S. to throw it out, no matter what size container it came in. It is also advising customers that may have eaten some of the cereal from a box and not become ill to still throw the rest of it away. On top of this, it warns customers that they should thoroughly clean containers that have held the cereal before using them again.

Consumers that continue to eat the cereal despite these warnings risk contracting salmonella. Anyone who does eat the cereal should keep an eye out for the following symptoms, which will show up 12 hours to 72 hours after contracting the bacteria.

Diarrhea

Fever

Abdominal cramps

The original recall on Honey Smacks cereal was announced last month. At the time of the recall, there were 73 cases of the illness that were reported to the CDC. The agency is still asking customers to notify it if they experience the above symptoms after eating the cereal.

